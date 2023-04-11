Newman Grove School Board approved a cooperative agreement with St. Edward Public Schools Monday night to proceed with the NSAA sanctioned sports cooperative agreement for the 2024-25 school year.
Administrations and board members from both schools will now continue their planning. St. Edward School Board also approved the agreement.
Both schools held recent public meetings on the possible cooperative agreement.
Newman Grove Board approves sports co-op
