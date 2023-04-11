St. Edward School Board approves sports co-op

A motion to proceed with developing cooperative sports programs between St. Edward and Newman Grove Public Schools was approved Monday night, April 10, by the St. Edward School Board.

The junior high programs (grades seven and eight) could join together as early as next fall for the 2023-24 school year.

High school cooperative programs would join together starting in the fall of 2024-25.

Administrators and board members from both schools have been holding preliminary discussions on the potential cooperative for several weeks.

