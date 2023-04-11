Valley View Drive status generates debate

Valley View Drive, a residential roadway southwest of Albion, again generated a lengthy discussion at the Boone County Commissioners meeting Monday, April 10.

More than 15 residents who live along Valley View Drive were present along with their attorney, Jeff Jarecki.

The central question was whether or not Valley View Drive should be considered a regular county road. The road was not deeded to the county when the housing development was created. However, Jarecki contended that language on the platted properties references it as a county road in the same manner as Hill View Drive, located to the west of Valley View, is referenced.

Boone County Attorney John Morgan said research shows Valley View Drive was never deeded to the county, was never officially dedicated as a county road and is not listed as a county road on the county maps. Therefore, the county is not obligated to maintain it.

Standards that must be met in order for the road to become a county road were also discussed.

