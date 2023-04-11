Village Board talks phone service, water tower painting

Petersburg Village Board discussed a variety of topics at their April 4 meeting, including telephone service and painting of the water tower.

Great Plains Communication submitted a proposal for service. Steve Werner stated the fire department does not use the fax line so that line can be eliminated. The line that rings in the fire hall and is connected to village superintendent Prothman’s phone is not an issue. One line is needed for the sirens.

The board agreed the contract can be accepted once they know for sure that the fire department fax line is not connected to any other phone. Approval of the contract must be completed by May.

Prothman has received the proposed cost for painting the water tower from Maguire Iron. It’s been almost 15 years since it was last painted, and costs are going up. The interior of the tank would be painted including blast cleaning before painting. It will be disinfected prior to filling the tank.

Maquire will agree to accept payment over two budget years. Some funds will come from ARPA funds. Cost is approximately $50,400.

