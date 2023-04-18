Area fire fighters battle wind driven blaze Sunday

Winds of 35 to 40 miles per hour and blowing dust made for difficult conditions in fighting a field fire northeast of St. Edward Sunday afternoon, April 16.

St. Edward Fire Department answered the call about 3 p.m. and called in mutual aid from Albion, Newman Grove and Lindsay.

Area farmers also used discs to help control the fire, and a semi tractor-trailer delivered water to the scene.

The blaze covered about 110 acres and was extinguished in about three hours, according to St. Edward Fire Chief Gary Thompson.

The fire apparently started about three miles north of St. Edward from trees that had been burned previously and were thought to be out.

More than 60 fire fighters helped at the scene. The fire was out when the above photo was taken.