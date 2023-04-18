Blood drives soon in Albion, Petersburg

Red Cross blood drives are scheduled today in Albion and next week in Petersburg.

Blood is in short supply, and there is an urgent need for donors, according to the Red Cross.

The blood drive in Albion is today, Wednesday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Boone County Health Center, north entrance.

Another blood drive will be held in Petersburg on Tuesday, April 25, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the Petersburg American Legion Hall