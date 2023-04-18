GSS Albion staff members receive awards

Several staff members of Good Samaritan Society-Albon were recently recognized with awards.

Local Leader Award winner was Leanne Atwood.

Regional Caregiver Award went to Nicole Rutten.

Traci Gragert received an “Every Forward” National Employee award.

Gina Rankin, administrator of GSS-Albion received the Regional Administrator Award.

