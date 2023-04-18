Newman Grove will have new walking trail

Newman Grove will have a new walking trail around its city park and golf course.

The City Council on April 13 accepted a bid of $281,970 form B & S Concrete of Petersburg for construction of the concrete trail.

The trail will be about one mile long, and eight feet wide. A construction start date has not yet been determined.

The council also reviewed a bid from Zabka Construction, Genoa, before accepting the bid of B & S Concrete.

American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be used to pay for the new trail.

Complete story in the April 19 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.