News/Tribune and Petersburg Press earn newspaper awards

Albion News/Boone County Tribune and Petersburg Press won many awards in the 150th annual Nebraska Press Association (NPA) annual Better Newspaper Contest last weekend in Lincoln.

Awards were announced at the association’s convention held in Lincoln, April 13-15.

Newspapers from across the state entered the annual contest, which had over 2,500 total entries.

Albion News/Boone County Tribune entered in the Class D division, circulation of 1,900 and over, and the Petersburg Press entered in the Class A division, circulation up to 699.

Co-Publisher Julie Dickerson received 17 awards in the advertising and design categories of Classes D and A, including four first place awards.

