Last Thursday, April 13, Rutjens Construction was in Petersburg digging down to the town water lines. They were installing water testing sites.
There are now five sites located in various areas of town where water tests can be obtained without fear of contaminants which could enter at previous sites.
According to Village Superintendent Nick Prothman, this will allow any water issues to be isolated and dealt with quickly.
Petersburg gets new water test sites
