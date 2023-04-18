Scouting for Food will be Saturday, April 22

Cub Scout Pack 155, Scout Troop 155 and Girl Scout Troop 58770 will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Boone County Food Pantry this Saturday, April 22, for Scouting for Food.

If the food pick-up should inadvertantly miss your donation, please call 402-741-2261 after 11 a.m. on April 22.

Items most needed include canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, macaroni and cheese, pudding and Jell-O®.