St. Edward FCCLA attends state conference

St. Edward FCCLA attended the Nebraska Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) for their annual State Leadership Conference April 2-4 in Lincoln’s Haymarket.

Nearly 1,100 students and advisers from 90 Nebraska schools attended the conference to grow their leadership skills, celebrate their accomplishments from the past year, and prepare for their future careers.

Melvin Adams was the keynote speaker for the event. His message focused on resilience and never letting one’s circumstances prevent them achieving their dreams.

Cletus Arasmith, St. Edward FCCLA advisor, received the Adviser Years of Service Recognition Award for five years of service.