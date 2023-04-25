Area graduations start next week

St, Edward High School will hold the first area commencement exercises on Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. in the school gym.

The school will honor 14 senior graduates.

Newman Grove High School will hold commencement on Saturday, May 13, in the school gym.

Riverside High School commencement will also be held Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m. in the Cedar Rapids Gym.

Boone Central will hold commencement Sunday, May 14, at 2 p.m. in the school gym.