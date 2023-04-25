Boone Central hires new principal, five new staff for next year

Boone Central Public Schools last week posted announcements for recent hirings of a new elementary principal and five new staff members.

Claire Kayton will be the new Boone Central Elementary Principal for pre-kindergarten through fourth grade. She is currently a staff development specialist with Educational Service Unit No. 8 at Neligh.

Additional hirings announced were Eric Albers, who will be the Pathways alternative education next year; Laura Larsen, elementary teacher; Jessica Volker, middle school math teacher; Maureen Oman, high school science teacher, and Jacob Paczosa, certified athletic trainer.

