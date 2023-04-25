Citywide survey available now for comprehensive plan update

Newman Grove residents are being asked to participate in a citywide survey that will provide important information to be used in updating the community’s comprehensive plan.

Deadline for completion and submitting the survey is May 15, 2023

The City of Newman Grove and the Newman Grove Economic Development Group are requesting help from all community residents in this project.

The comprehensive plan will provide information that is vital in guiding these groups for things residents would like to see in the City of Newman Grove.

These surveys need to be completely filled out. The results will help the city in qualifying for grants for various projects and in establishing plans to guide the council in things you feel are vital for our town.

Survey access is available on social media. You can use the camera on your phone to scan the QR Code, or access the survey at NewmanGrove2033.com to submit your survey electronically.

Hard copy survey forms are also available at Shell Creek Market and the City Cafe to be picked up and filled out.