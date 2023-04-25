Sheriff’s office receives excellence award for jail administration

Boone County Sheriff’s office received an award last week for Excellence in Detention Facility Administration from the Nebraska Jail Standards Board.

The award was presented to Sheriff Denny Johnson, Office Manager Mary Hemmingsen and their staff for their efforts in improving safety and efficiency of the Boone County Jail.

Photo, l.-r., Denny Macomber, director of Nebraska Jail Standards, presented the award award to Mary Hemmingsen, Sheriff Denny Johnson, Dispatcher/Jailer Becky Schmitz and Chief Deputy John Buck.

The jail was built in 1975. It has undergone several renovation projects since 2017 to correct design flaws such as improving visibility of cells for jailers and improving staff and inmate safety.