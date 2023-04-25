Three St. Edward students attend Attorney General’s Conference

Three St. Edward students, Yoselin Herrera-Frias, Leilani Vargas and Skyelar Sindelar applied and were selected as representatives to attend the 2023 Attorney General’s Youth Conference at the Nebraska State Capitol on Tuesday, April 18.

Along with other juniors from across the state, they met with Attorney General Mike Hilgers, Senator Beau Ballard, Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Jonathan J. Papik, and a Bureau Chief’s Panel.