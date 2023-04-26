Boone County Health Center CEO resigns

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) announced Wednesday, April 26, that Tanya Sharp, president and CEO, has resigned effective immediately.

Sharp has been with BCHC for eight years and became CEO in July 2017, significantly contributing to the facility’s growth and success. However, Sharp has decided that it is time to step down and pursue other opportunities.

The Board of Directors will be working on naming an interim CEO in the coming days.

Don Casper, chairman of the board, stated: “We thank Sharp for her leadership and contributions to BCHC, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors. BCHC remains committed to delivering exceptional healthcare services, and the board is confident that this will continue during this transition.”