BCHC hires Stricklin as interim President, CEO

At a special meeting Friday morning, April 28, the Boone County Health Center (BCHC) Board of Directors elected Kristie Stricklin as interim President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The move followed the resignation of Tanya Sharp as President and CEO effective Wednesday, April 26.

Stricklin began serving immediately as the BCHC interim CEO, and will continue in the position while the company searches for a replacement.

Interim CEO Stricklin has been with BCHC for four years as Vice President of Clinic Services, overseeing all five Boone County Health Center clinics.

