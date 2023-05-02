386 Tap has been a family project for Temmes

After months of preparations, Larry and Radene Temme last week opened their new business, 386Tap, on Thursday, April 27.

The business, located just west of Rae Valley Market in Petersburg, will be open Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The tap room may later be open on Sundays, but that is a family decision yet to be made.

The tap room has been a “family project from the outset,” Larry said.

It started more than 2 1/2 years ago when the family chose black and copper as the colors for the Sentinel building they planned to have erected. The project developed mainly as a place to park their camper. However, at 56 feet x 50 feet, with a second floor, the building had plenty of space for additional uses.

They decided early in the project that the south portion would be a tap room in the south 1,200 square feet. Above it are an airbnb sleeping room, and across the hall is a full one-bedroom apartment.

Family members have completed much of the interior work, with the rest coming from Petersburg area businesses.

Complete story in the May 3 Petersburg Press and Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.