Pastor Blaine Pritchett, age 74, passed away in Elkhorn, on April 23, 2023. Blaine was born on Oct. 27, 1948 in Moscow, ID. Blaine is survived by wife, Dale Pritchett, sons: Daniel Pritchett and Aaron (Tara) Pritchett, daughter Larissa (Jeremy) Travis, grandchildren: Skyler, Brody, Carter, Drake, Gage and Grady, brothers: Chris (Heather) Lee and Cory (Amanda) Lee, sisters: Nancy Stajduhar and Molly (Brian)Parkhurst, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Bob (Susie) Pritchett and Evelyn (Tom) Lee and daughter Mary Katherine Pritchett.

A Celebration of Life Service was held Monday, May 1, at The Campus in Valley,

Memorials can be sent to Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022.

Further obituary details in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune