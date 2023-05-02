Boone Central girls receive golf boost from Nebraska PGA

Cardinal Coach Amy Ahlers and members of the Boone Central girls golf program received a thrilling surprise several weeks ago when notified they had been selected as a recipient of brand new golf equipment from the Nebraska PGA Clubs FORE Youth Program.

Representatives of the Nebraska PGA and program sponsors Callaway and Coca Cola delivered and presented five new sets of Callaway golf clubs and golf bags, and five new Sun Mountain pushcarts to Ahlers and team members Wednesday, April 26. Along with the equipment, the Cardinals will receive PGA Professional instruction during the summer months.

The Nebraska PGA Clubs FORE Youth Program has a mission and objective to fully equip all high school girls golf programs with resources and equipment assistance as an aid to grow girls golf in Nebraska. As their research had shown, high school girls golf programs aren’t afforded the proper resources, equipment, or training to succeed at a high level. The vast majority of high school girls programs use substandard equipment, and PGA REACH Nebraska is committed to bridging the gap and providing the female scholar-athletes a level playing field.

The program began in 2020 and, in the past three years, has presented equipment and training to over 20 schools. Boone Central is one of the fortunate 2023 recipients.

“In January, I filled out an application form expressing how this could transform our girls golf program at Boone Central … and I feel so lucky that we were selected as one of six schools to be recipients this year!” Ahlers exclaimed. “Truthfully, it’s hard for me to begin to express how excited and thankful I am to be chosen as a recipient. I know by receiving this equipment and PGA instruction, we are going to be able to grow the game of golf in amazing ways at Boone Central!”

Ahlers noted that the problems the PGA research uncovered were a definite factor at Boone Central.

“In my time as a coach, I’ve seen equipment needs hold players back, and this has been difficult to witness,” she acknowledged.

