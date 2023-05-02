Cardinal teams 3rd in Mid-State Track/Field Championships, win six gold medals

Although not at full strength due to lingering injury issues, the Boone Central Cardinals had another very impressive performance in the 2023 Mid-State Conference track and field championships at Norfolk Catholic High School.

Both Cardinal teams – boys and girls – placed third in the annual event and Boone Central athletes won gold medals in six events.

Leading the charge once again was senior Jack Roberts, who claimed golds in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles and 400 meter dash, established two new Boone Central school records (110s, 400) and set a new Mid-State meet record (110s). Joining Roberts as conference champions were Jaxon Lipker (high jump), Ashlyn Krohn (100 meter dash) and Ava Buhlmann (300 meter hurdles).

Overall, Card Coach Susan Roberts was very pleased with the efforts of her athletes.

“We had a great day in the Mid-State Conference. We were really pleased with the performance of our girls. Last year our girls were fifth with 47 points, and this year they finished third and scored 67,” Roberts praised. “We’re very happy with the effort and improvement our girls team has made. They had 13 season-best performances, and nine of those were career-best marks.

“The boys continue to battle injury and haven’t been full strength all season, but put forth a great effort to take third. In the process they had 16 season-best performances, 14 of which were career-best.

“We’re very pleased with all our kids’ efforts as we head into the final two weeks of the season.”

Roberts continued to shatter the Boone Central hurdle records Saturday. Already owning the school standard in the 300 meter hurdles, he broke the 14.44 record held by Les Hinze (2000) with a time of 14.32, which was also a new conference record. He added the 400 meter dash record to his collection with a 51.34 clocking, breaking the mark of 51.73 by Damien Backus in 2016.

Photos provided by Nolan Vandenburg, Boone Central Schools