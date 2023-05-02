Caroline A. Glaser

Caroline Ann Glaser, 90, of Spalding, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Boone County Health Center in Albion. Caroline is survived by her three sons: Jerry (Cindy) Glaser of Spalding, Donnie (Jan) Glaser of Huntington Beach, CA and Duane (Barb) Glaser of Columbus, nine grandchildren: Tiffany Gonzalez, Angela Glaser, Katie Curtis, Jackie Glaser, Elizabeth Omel, Tiffanie Stauffer, Schyler Caselton, Miranda Mason and Silvia Perez, 11 great grandchildren and sister-in-law: Theresa Berger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Francis Glaser in 2009, great grandson Taylor Craig, sister Mary Berger, three brothers: Lewis (Margaret) Berger, Frank Berger and Lawrence (Katherine) Berger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10 a.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding with Fr. Antony Thekkekara officiating. Interment will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding or a charity of choice.

Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune