Construction to begin on new Creekside Redi-Mix plant here

Equipment is in place to begin construction on the new Creekside Redi-Mix plant located southeast of Albion along Highway 39.

Some dirt work has been completed at the site, and next steps will be excavations for plumbing, electrical and natural gas lines, according to co-owner John Kennedy of Primrose.

Several concrete pours are planned on the site. The first will be a pad for rock, sand and gravel, followed by a pad for the plant itself. Components for the plant are already on site.

A 40-foot building to house the plant will be the first structure erected.

Later, a larger building, measuring 80 by 125 feet, will be erected for the business shop and offices. This building will be located on the south side of the property, closer to the highway. It is planned as a fall project.

Complete story in the May 3 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.