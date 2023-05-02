Red Cross Blood Drive in Petersburg on April 25 surpassed the goal of 31 units, according to coordinators Kathy Koch and JoAnn Mattner. There were 39 units received.
The next drive on July 24th will be a special one, with $10 per donor being donated to The Village Campus in Petersburg as part of a fundraiser.
Local blood drive surpasses goal
