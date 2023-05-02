Obituaries

Marjorie L. Lantz

May 2, 2023
Marjorie Lucille Lantz, 93 years, eight months and 23 days, of Stanton, IA, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Stanton.  Marjorie is survived by her two children: Douglas (Glenda) Lantz of Amarillo, TX and Jacque Petersen of Omaha, five grandchildren: Ali (Aaron) Skinner, Tess (Tomek) Sawan, Jared (Jana) Lantz, Jacob Lantz and Richelle (Jeremy) Camp, five great grandchildren: Paige and Emery Lantz, Xander Skinner, Penelope and Amira Sawan, sister Carol Zoucha of Petersburg, sisters-in-law: Carole Michael of Temple City, CA and Helen Beason of Los Angeles, CA, brother-in-law Donald (Carolyn) Lantz of Stanton, IA, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clifford, on Sept. 8, 2009 and two brothers: Elwin Michael and Harlan Michael.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Cremation has taken place and a private Memorial Graveside Service was held on Thursday, April 27. A celebration of life was held on Friday, April 28 at the Stanton Fire Hall in Stanton, IA.

