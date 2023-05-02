Outdoor livestock facilities being added to Ag & Education Center

Additional livestock pens were installed recently outdoors on the south side of the Boone County Ag & Education Center by Loeffler Welding & Fabrication, LLC.

There are nine, 24 x 24 foot pens in the main structure that can be divided into smaller pens as needed.

Wes Stokes will be pouring the concrete floor, and Maverick and Montana Loeffler will return to finish the structure with fencing and gates.

Contributing to this project are the Ag & Education Center Committee, Boone County Ag Society, Cardinal Classic Committee, FFA Alumni and 4-H Council.