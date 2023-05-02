Roger C. Johnson

Roger Craig Johnson, 81, of Newman Grove, died on April 23, 2023 at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove. Roger is survived by three children: Jay (Shirley) Johnson of Newman Grove, Glenn Johnson of Lindsay, and Karla (Lyle) Bennett of Tilden, eight grandchildren: Mindy (Jorge) Enriquez, Tyler (Mikalah) Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Jayson Johnson, Courtney (Jeremy) Kilberg, Cody (Emma) Bennett, Callista (Chris) Mimick and Caitlin (fiancé Zach Ranslem) Bennett, 13 great grandchildren and one brother: Keith (Arliss) Johnson of Amarillo, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Graveside service was held Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Shell Creek Cemetery, Newman Grove, with Rev. Becky Beckmann officiating.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune