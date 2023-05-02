St. Edward

St. Edward students experience fire/rescue training

May 2, 2023
FacebookTwitter

Students with the doors removed from a vehicle.
Interested junior students at St. Edward High School were invited to join the St. Edward Fire Department one day last week for some hands-on experience in fire and rescue work.
They learned from rescue squad members how to secure a patient on the cot and load them into the ambulance.
They also donned full fire fighter gear and, with the supervision of fire fighters, practiced with the department’s extrication tools.
Students and fire fighters remove the top of a car using extrication equipment.