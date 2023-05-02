Interested junior students at St. Edward High School were invited to join the St. Edward Fire Department one day last week for some hands-on experience in fire and rescue work.
They learned from rescue squad members how to secure a patient on the cot and load them into the ambulance.
They also donned full fire fighter gear and, with the supervision of fire fighters, practiced with the department’s extrication tools.
St. Edward students experience fire/rescue training
