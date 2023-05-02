Students share future plans at Career Academy Showcase

Last Friday, April 28, a small group of Boone Central students in the Career Academy shared their career knowledge, as well as accomplishments and goals, with students, staff, and community members at the Career Academy Showcase in the school gym.

Participants included Jackson Nelson, Tristin Hooker, Kaidence Wulf, Katie Stuhlmiller, Owen Dodds and Emmah Benson.

The students’ career goals ranged from ag machinery technician to healthcare and animal science.