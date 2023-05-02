Newman Grove Tree Board celebrated Arbor Day with the preschool and elementary students a day early last Thursday, April 27.
Each class received a book and activity pages, and the fourth, fifth and sixth grades also received a tree sapling from the Lower Platte NRD.
Shown with the kindergarten class are tree board members, l.-r., Bev Seier, Janell Wyant, and Annette Bender.
Students, Tree Board celebrate Arbor Day early
