Audit shows village headed in ‘right direction’ financially

Vice President Tina Henn conducted the Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Petersburg Village Board meeting in the absence of Chairman Corey Stokes.

Joe Stump of AMGL was present to discuss the recent village audit. Stump cautioned board members to know what they are signing. It’s one place to catch fraud. There is one check outstanding after a year that needs a follow up. Cash on hand is good. The only capital outlays were the splash pad and the payment on the air packs for the fire department. The board is doing well regarding any debt and has almost 3-6 months of cash on hand. Sales tax numbers look good. But, make sure to use them, along with Keno funds, said Stump.

Water and sewer accounts are about where they should be. The village board agreed that raising the rates helped.

Stump generally felt the village is trending in the right direction.

