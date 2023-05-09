Dennis ”DW” D. Walters

Dennis “DW” David Walters, 80, of Albion, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at UNMC in Omaha. Dennis is survived by his wife Diane Walters of Albion, six daughters: Anne Bloxham of Nampa, ID, Shari (Craig) LeNoue of Barnsville, MN, Shawn Walters of Little Elm, TX, Kristy (Steve) Reopelle of Spring Branch, TX, Jennifer Walters of Albion and Cindy Stephens of Kuna, ID, sisters: Margene (John) Arensberg of Omaha and Clo (Bruce) Swihart of Grand Island, 10 grandsons: Chandler Walters of Little Elm, TX, Caleb Walters of Lincoln, Jonah LeNoue of Barnesville, MN, Kaden Stephens and Adam Rine, both of Kuna, ID, Nick LeNoue of Barnesville, MN, Dana LeNoue of Moorhead, MN, Mark LeNoue of Barnesville, MN, Ryan LeNoue of Moorhead, MN and Lynn LeNoue of Barnesville, MN, granddaughter Kiley Jo Reopelle of Spring Branch, TX, three great grandchildren: Cameron Walters of Little Elm, TX, Isabella and Easton LeNoue of Barnesville, MN, as well many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11 a.m., at United Methodist Church, Albion, with Pastor Lynde Linde officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Wednesday at the church.

Following the services, we will proceed (please drive your golf cart if you can) to the Albion Country Club for lunch and a time to celebrate and remember DW’s life.

Memorial donations can be made to the family for the boys and girls golf program at school.

Levander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

