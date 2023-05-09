Donavon “Don” E. Benson

Donavon “Don” Eldon Benson, 79, of Newman Grove, NE died on April 30, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, NE. Donavon is survived by his wife Beverly Benson of Newman Grove, son-in-law Dan Mowinkel of Scribner and family, Danielle (Coby) Amen and their children: Skylar and Ryker, Derek (Taylor) Mowinkel and their children: Kane and Kooper, son Dean (Mary Jo) Benson of O’Neill and family: Brooke and Blake Benson, son Barry (Jennifer) Benson of Fremont and family: Brady, Emma, and Grace, daughter: Robin (Trenton) Alexander of VerdonE and family: Tegan, Kenley, and Ashlyn Alexander, brothers-in-law: Dick Fowlkes and Bob (Nancy) Berg and sister-in-law Darla Berg.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Pamela Mowinkel, parents Everett and Isabel, sister Diann Fowlkes, sister-in-law Bonnie Zinsmaster and brother-in-law K. Rodney Berg.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 5, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove with Deacon Claire Meyer officiating. Interment was in the Shell Creek Cemetery, Newman Grove.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove Fire & Rescue, or the Newman Grove Community Foundation.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune