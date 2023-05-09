Land being cleared for new housing at Newman Grove

First phase of construction for the new Newman Grove housing addition, the Fowlkes Second Addition, has been underway since last week.

Bygland Dirt Contracting was leveling land and removing some trees in the area south of the County Line Road. The dirt work is to be completed by the end of May.

Installation of water, sewer and storm sewer systems by Obrist Construction of Columbus will follow this spring and summer.

