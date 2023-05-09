Marilyn J. Donelson

Marilyn Janiece Donelson, 88, of Newman Grove, formerly of Central City, died Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Faith Regional in Norfolk. She is survived by a son Alan and Daidrea Donelson of Newman Grove, daughter Lynn and Bob Nagorski of Lincoln, four grandchildren: Brock, Mya, Addy Donelson and Saigon Tibbetts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brother Wally Lind and sister Norma Rodine.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the United Methodist Church with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Solt -Wagner Funeral Home of Central City was in charge of arrangements.

Further obituary details in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune