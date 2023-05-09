‘Matball’ game Thursday to benefit Team Jack

Boone Central teachers will square off against Boone Central staff members in the second annual “Matball” game this Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. on the Boone Central football field.

This event benefits the Team Jack Foundation, and raises support, awareness and hope in the battle against pediatric brain cancer.

Everyone is invited to join in a night of fun and games and give to the cause. The event is sponsored by Applied Connective Technologies and supported by Boone Central Schools.