Nathan T. Sawyer

Nathan Tyler Sawyer, 42, of Omaha, formerly of Newman Grove, died at his home in Omaha. He is survived by his parents Milan and Jeanie Sawyer of Newman Grove, daughters: Mya and Rose of Omaha, brother Troy (Jana) Sawyer, niece Tenleigh Sawyer, nephews: Tallon Sawyer and Eli Aldana, all of Grand Island, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Grant and Arlene Sawyer, Dewey and Margaret Lundquist and father-in-law Larry Carlson.

Memorial services were held Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove with Deacon Claire Meyer officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove was is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

