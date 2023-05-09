Ord Invite final district tuneup for Cards

Boone Central used the Ord Invitational May 4 as a chance for some of its athletes to hone their skills one final time prior to crucial district competition in Albion Tuesday (May 9), while other Cardinal athletes took a break and caught their breath ahead of attempts to qualify for the 2023 Nebraska State Track/Field Championships.

With partial squads competing, the Boone boys finished fourth in the team standings and the Lady Cardinals were fifth.

“We took it easy at Ord in preparation for the district meet Tuesday,” Card Coach Susan Roberts acknowledged. “Even with fewer entries in the meet, we still had numerous season-best marks.

“The kids are ready for Tuesday!”

Boone Central did have five winning performances at Ord. Placing first in their events were: Elle Webster (pole vault, News/Tribune area best 9’6), KayLee Miller (800, 2:40.80), Ryan Drueppel (800, 2:05.73), Ava Buhlmann (300 hurdles, 48.48), 4×400 relay team of Jaden Hagemann, Drueppel, Alex Christo, Jackson Roberts (3:31.17).

Boone Central hosted the B-4 district championships Tuesday. Complete Cardinal results and state qualifiers, along with district/state results and qualifiers for other area schools, will appear in the May 17 edition of the Albion News/Boone County Tribune.

Classes A/B will compete in the Nebraska State Track/Field Championships May 17-18 at Omaha Burke Stadium. Classes C/D will hold their competitions May 19-20.

Complete Cardinal results in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune