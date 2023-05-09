St. Edward salutes 14 senior grads

Friendships formed throughout their years at St. Edward Public School were emphasized by student speakers at St. Edward High School Commencement last Saturday, May 6.

The class of 14 seniors has become close and shared a wide variety of experiences, said salutatorian Gracelyn Baker. She recalled some of those memories from elementary through high school.

Jean Cumming, valedictorian, said valuable lessons were learned, such as respecting each other’s differences. “Our diversity has been a key to our success,” she said.

They both thanked parents, faculty and community members for helping them successfully reach graduation day.

