New pumps were being installed last week at White Star Oil Co. in Albion, as progress continues for the new diesel fueling area across Market Street, south of the present station.
Additional concrete was being poured this week as preparation continue for opening the new facilities later this spring.
White Star Oil notes progress on expansion
