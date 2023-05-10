Cards fly high in B-4 District!

Boone Central wins 1st boys district team championship!

Cardinal girls and boys combine for 17 state qualifiers!

Boone Central hosted the B-4 District Track & Field Championships Tuesday, May 9, and to say it was a great day for Cardinals would be right on the mark. Just ask Card Coach Susan Roberts.

“What a day!,” Roberts exclaimed after the meet. “I cannot fully express how proud I am of our boys and girls!”

The Cardinals capped a riveting day by hoisting the first district track and field championship trophy in Boone Central history, paced by nine 2023 state championships qualifiers. The Lady Cards, one year after failing to qualify a state performer, will send eight athletes to Omaha next week.

Due to the date of the district event and Albion News/Boone County Tribune weekly deadlines, complete coverage, results and photos from the B-4 District will appear in May 17 print and online editions. Class B competition in the 2023 Nebraska State Track and Field Championships at Omaha Burke Stadium will be May 17-18. Again, due to News/Tribune deadline and publication, complete state coverage will be in the May 24 print and online editions. State performances will be updated May 17-18 at albionnewsonline.com.

Following are the Boone Central state qualifiers in 2023:

*Bold italic indicates B-4 District Champion

Jaxon Lipker (High Jump)

Jack Roberts (Long Jump, 110M High Hurdles, 300M Hurdles)

Trent Patzel (Shot Put, Discus)

Alex Christo (800M Run, 4x400M Relay, 4x800M Relay)

Ryan Drueppel (4x400M Relay, 4x800M Relay)

Zander Jarecki (4x800M Relay)

Jaden Hagemann (4x400M Relay, 4x800M Relay)

Thomas Roberts (4x400M Relay)

Jake Daniels (100M Dash)

Elle Webster (Pole Vault)

Claire Primrose (Triple Jump)

Ava Buhlmann (100M Hurdles, 300M Hurdles)

KayLee Miller (800M Run)

Mara Ranslem (4x100M Relay)

Ashlynn Krohn (100M Das, 4x100M Relay)

Ciara Baker (4x100M Relay)

Linnea Nissen (4x100M Relay)