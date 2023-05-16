Boone Central grads step into future

With a turn of their tassels and a march out the front doors of the school gym, the 56 Boone Central High School graduates of 2023 took their first steps into the future last Sunday, May 14.

The class shared many accomplishments during the past four years in academics and various activities.

Bill Kuester, interim superintendent, said the 2023 class has set a “great example” for underclassmen. “You are truly a class act,” he added.

Class speakers Graham Kahlandt and Anne Praise Santos expressed confidence in the future after their preparation at Boone Central.

