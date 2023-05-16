Newman Grove honors eight senior grads

Eight senior graduates were honored as the 125th graduating class from Newman Grove High School last Saturday, May 13.

Superintendent Josh Warren said he is “immensely proud” of the graduates, their capabilities and the potential they represent.

He encouraged them to “embrace the values you have learned here at Newman Grove.”

The 2023 class featured co-valedictorians, Brooke Milam and Mara Ranslem. In addition to the co-valedictorians, honor graduates were David Miller, Darren Petersen and Autumn Patzel. Additional graduates were Ronald Fyfe, Lucas Krueger and Kaison Voelker.

