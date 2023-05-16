St. Edward cheerleaders hosted a blood drive on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the United Methodist Church. There were 35 donors who presented to donate 34 units of blood.
The cheerleaders will get $10 for each unit of blood for uniform expenses.
The next blood drive will be held on Monday, July 3 at the Methodist Church.
St. Edward blood drive yields 34 units
