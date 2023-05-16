Tornadoes confirmed last Friday in area

Tornadoes were confirmed last Friday afternoon, May 12, in at least two locations of the Boone County area.

One confirmed EF-1 tornado in the Spalding area was the subject of a video taken by storm chasers.

National Weather Service reported this tornado was sighted at 2:25 p.m. about six miles south/southwest of Spalding. This tornado packed 105 mph winds. It was mainly over rural areas, but overturned two center pivots and damaged at least two others.

Another EF-1 tornado was sighted at 4:09 p.m. about eight miles north/northwest of Newman Grove and also tracked northwest, ending about nine miles east of Petersburg. Estimated peak wind velocity was 110 mph. It destroyed a one-year-old machine shed owned by Gary Seier 9.5 miles east of Petersburg. Debris was spread for about a mile.

