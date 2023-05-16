Vicki Rother named BCHC Caring Kind employee

Vicki Rother, payroll clerk at Boone County Health Center (BCHC), has won the prestigious Caring Kind Award for 2023.

The Caring Kind Award is presented to healthcare professionals who demonstrate excellence and dedication to their profession.

Vicki was nominated for the award by her colleagues for going above and beyond in her daily work. She has been described as being loyal, diligent, kind and positive. Her co-workers have noted she is not only exceptional at her job but does it with a smile. “Her dedication to her responsibilities is truly inspiring,” they said.

Complete story in the May 17 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.