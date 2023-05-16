‘Wild West’ is elementary concert theme

St. Edward K-6 elementary students told stories of the “wild west” in song and dance at their Spring Music Program on Monday, May 8.

Above, kindergartners Wynne Talley and Argenis Gallardo line danced to “Achy Breaky Heart.”

Theme of the night was “Yee-Haw,” and students dressed in cowboy boots, hats, and chaps for the program. Fifth and sixth grade band also performed under the direction of Tami Texley.