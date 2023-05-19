Cardinals score medals at 2023 Nebraska State Track/Field Championships

Seventeen Boone Central Cardinals competed in the 2023 Nebraska State Track and Field Championship at Omaha Burke May 17-18, with several brining home medals from the Class B competition.

Card senior Jack Roberts, the defending All-Class gold medalist in the 300 meter hurdles and a South Dakota State track/field recruit, captured his second straight Class B gold in the event with a final lunge at the tape to edge Elkhorn North’s Jacob Horner in a time difference of 37.69 – 37.70. Roberts also took sixth place in the long jump with a mark of 21’4¾.

Boone junior Jaxon Roberts, the new Boone Central record-holder in the high jump (6’5 earlier this season), topped 6’4 in Omaha to claim third place in that event.

Cardinal junior Claire Primrose also took the medal stand after a fourth-place finish in the triple jump competition. Her effort in the state championships (35’3) matched her Boone Central record earlier in the spring.

A number of additional Cardinals posted seasonal, personal and News/Tribune Area bests at Burke Stadium, but were unable to secure medal places in tough Class B fields of competition.

Further coverage and complete Boone Central state track/field results will be in the May 24 edition of the Albion News/Boone County Tribune.